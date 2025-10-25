Egypt News

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Welcomes Palestinian Child at Nation of Peace Gala

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited a young Palestinian participant to sit beside him after responding to her recorded request during the Nation of Peace celebration at the Cairo Opera House in the New Administrative Capital.

The girl had appeared in a filmed segment for the event asking to meet the president, and after she signaled her wish he gestured for her to come and she was led to the adjacent seat amid visible emotion in the hall.

The brief exchange coincided with the screening of a commemorative film titled Salam Ya Masr and was received by attendees as an expression of paternal warmth from the president.

The Nation of Peace ceremony at the Opera House formed part of cultural programming in the capital's Culture and Arts City, featuring performances, recorded tributes and a program of state-attended events.

State outlets covered the interaction and the broader celebration, and video of the moment circulated on local media platforms following the gala.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.