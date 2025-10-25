President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Welcomes Palestinian Child at Nation of Peace Gala

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited a young Palestinian participant to sit beside him after responding to her recorded request during the Nation of Peace celebration at the Cairo Opera House in the New Administrative Capital.

The girl had appeared in a filmed segment for the event asking to meet the president, and after she signaled her wish he gestured for her to come and she was led to the adjacent seat amid visible emotion in the hall.

The brief exchange coincided with the screening of a commemorative film titled Salam Ya Masr and was received by attendees as an expression of paternal warmth from the president.

The Nation of Peace ceremony at the Opera House formed part of cultural programming in the capital's Culture and Arts City, featuring performances, recorded tributes and a program of state-attended events.

State outlets covered the interaction and the broader celebration, and video of the moment circulated on local media platforms following the gala.