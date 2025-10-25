Mohamed Salam at ‘Egypt, Homeland of Peace’ Voices Love for Sinai

Mohamed Salam drew a warm standing ovation when he appeared on stage at the "Egypt, Homeland of Peace" celebration in the New Administrative Capital and invited Egyptians to visit Sinai to see the region with their own eyes rather than relying on descriptions in books or reports.

Speaking from the stage, the actor recounted asking his father to take him to Sinai on his first holiday and said that when he finally visited as an adult the actual landscape—mountains, sea and an almost magical atmosphere—far exceeded what he had previously heard, while he expressed deep admiration for the local people’s generosity and courage.

The performer stressed the importance of preserved customs and listed core community values such as honoring guests, defending the wronged and meticulous knowledge of family lineage, invoking a Sinai proverb that prefers severe sacrifice over abandoning long-held traditions.

The public festival, staged under the banner "Egypt, Homeland of Peace, " highlights national unity and regional heritage, and Salam’s personal reflections added cultural resonance to an event aimed at showcasing local identity and encouraging public engagement with Egypt’s diverse provinces.