A 28th special train departed Ramses Station on Saturday carrying hundreds of Sudanese families toward Aswan as part of Egypt's voluntary return operation.

The service, operated by Egyptian National Railways as train No, 1940, is scheduled to arrive in Aswan at 11:40 p, m, and to return the following day at 11:30 a, m, , and its dispatch has raised the total number of passengers assisted under the programme to 26, 584 through precise timetabling and coordination with multiple agencies.

Following directives from Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, the Ministry of Transport has prioritized the initiative as a humanitarian measure to facilitate safe passage for Sudanese nationals.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Transport and delivered by the National Railway Authority, the voluntary return project provides transport and logistical support intended to ease repatriation while maintaining orderly and secure operations.

The National Railway Authority stressed its continued commitment to provide necessary facilities and a comfortable, safe journey for returnees, noting the programme reflects the deep historical and fraternal ties between the peoples of Egypt and Sudan.