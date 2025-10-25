Egypt News

Khalaf Al Habtoor Praises Egypt’s Role in Gulf Education

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Khalaf Al Habtoor publicly acknowledged Egypt's pivotal contribution to the Gulf, saying the country played an instrumental role in educating the early generations that helped build the region's institutions and human capital.

Posting on X, the Emirati businessman described leaving Egypt after a pleasant week among generous hosts and explicitly thanked Egyptian teachers and educators who, he said, were among the first to come and impart knowledge across the Gulf.

Historical ties between Egypt and the Gulf have long involved the transfer of professional expertise, with Egyptian teachers, administrators and cultural figures widely credited for their contributions to the development of schooling and public services in several Gulf states.

Al Habtoor framed Egypt as a symbol of Arab culture and generosity and expressed a prayer for the country's leadership and people while urging the continuation and strengthening of longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual support between Egypt and Gulf nations.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


