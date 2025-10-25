Roads and Bridges Authority Denies Faris Bridge Collapse, Names Kalabsha Axis

The Roads and Bridges Authority issued a statement denying reports of a partial collapse of Faris Bridge and clarified that the collision involved a vessel striking a pier of the Kalabsha axis bridge on the Nile.

A technical committee inspected the impact site and reported no damage, asserting after on-site examination that the Kalabsha axis bridge remains fully sound from a structural and technical standpoint and is intact following the incident.

Several websites had circulated accounts attributing the event to Faris Bridge, but the authority specified that the struck pier belongs to the Kalabsha axis and that Faris Bridge was not affected by the collision.

Post-incident inspections of Nile crossings follow established safety protocols, and the authority's statement reported the results of the immediate structural assessment while not indicating additional remedial measures in its public release.