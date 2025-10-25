Sherif Fathy and Egypt’s Tourism Ministry Issue Hajj 2026 Guidelines

Egypt's Tourism Ministry issued final regulations for the Hajj 2026 tourist season and urged prospective pilgrims to register with licensed tour operators nationwide before the October 30 registration deadline.

Tour operators, coordinated by the Chamber of Tourism, have intensified outreach to branches across the republic to enroll applicants, and the ministry stressed that approved programs must be delivered exactly as advertised at the approved prices without post‑approval modifications.

Minister Sherif Fathy approved detailed controls requiring each pilgrim to sign an individual contract that lists trip costs and all services — including accommodation category, meals, transportation, airlines, departure and return dates, program duration and levels of tawaf services — while prohibiting collection of any additional fees beyond what appears in the submitted program or the signed contract and prescribing penalties for violations.

The rules also bind companies to follow health directives from Egyptian and Saudi authorities, require uploading signed contracts to the Ministry of Tourism website using the Chamber's unified template to ensure transparency, and set an unchangeable electronic lottery date of November 4 for selecting pilgrims.