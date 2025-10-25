Egypt News

Sisi Oversees Final Preparations for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reviewed final arrangements for the Grand Egyptian Museum and the major inauguration ceremony scheduled for November 1st, directing attention to the remaining operational milestones ahead of the event's broadcast and public presentation.

The meeting convened the prime minister, the minister of tourism and antiquities, and Mohamed El-Saadi, a member of the board of United Media Services who is supervising the ceremony's production and media coordination.

Emphasizing the need for precise execution, el-Sisi urged sustained cooperation and coordination among government agencies, cultural institutions and media organizers to ensure a ceremony that reflects Egypt's international cultural standing.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, sited on the Giza plateau near the pyramids, is designed to house major archaeological holdings including the Tutankhamun collection and to strengthen Egypt's role in global museum tourism.

Preparatory work has encompassed logistical planning, security arrangements and broadcast readiness, with authorities framing the inauguration as a landmark moment for national heritage presentation and cultural tourism development.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.