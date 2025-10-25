Sisi Oversees Final Preparations for Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reviewed final arrangements for the Grand Egyptian Museum and the major inauguration ceremony scheduled for November 1st, directing attention to the remaining operational milestones ahead of the event's broadcast and public presentation.

The meeting convened the prime minister, the minister of tourism and antiquities, and Mohamed El-Saadi, a member of the board of United Media Services who is supervising the ceremony's production and media coordination.

Emphasizing the need for precise execution, el-Sisi urged sustained cooperation and coordination among government agencies, cultural institutions and media organizers to ensure a ceremony that reflects Egypt's international cultural standing.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, sited on the Giza plateau near the pyramids, is designed to house major archaeological holdings including the Tutankhamun collection and to strengthen Egypt's role in global museum tourism.

Preparatory work has encompassed logistical planning, security arrangements and broadcast readiness, with authorities framing the inauguration as a landmark moment for national heritage presentation and cultural tourism development.