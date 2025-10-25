Senate Committee Elections Under Egypt’s Law No. 2 of 2021

Egypt's Senate has set detailed procedures for electing specialized committees under the internal regulations issued by Law No, 2 of 2021, covering nominations, list vetting, voting methods and outcome notification.

Article 39 requires the Council to determine the membership size of each specialized committee at the start of every ordinary session on a proposal from the Council office so committees can carry out their duties effectively.

At the opening of each ordinary session the president receives written nominations, the Council office coordinates candidates with attention to committee specializations and member obligations, publishes candidacy lists and accepts written proposals or objections to be examined before the president presents finalized lists to the Council for approval without debate.

Committees are required to elect a chair, two deputies and a secretary by absolute majority at the earliest opportunity, with written candidacies submitted within the timetable set by the Council office and secret-ballot voting supervised by a committee appointed from non-candidates, while uncontested candidates are declared elected automatically.

The president announces and communicates committee office results to relevant ministers, the post-inaugural schedule foresees members selecting committee preferences followed by list publication and elections, and the process will allocate 56 committee-office seats across 14 chairs, 28 deputies and 14 secretaries, with Article 44 stipulating that a Council deputy presides over committee sessions he attends.