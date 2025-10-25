Egypt News

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbini Inspects Fustat Hills Gardens Project

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbini inspected the Fustat Hills Gardens project in Old Cairo, convened a meeting with contractors alongside ministry and Central Agency for Reconstruction officials, and reviewed execution progress across the project's components on a 500-feddan site.

He assessed work in the investment, river, adventure and heritage zones, examined landscaping and installation progress, and directed teams to prioritise visitor signage and enhanced safety measures in preparation for the opening.

El-Sherbini ordered an acceleration of works and sustained on-site supervision, instructed completion of second-phase heritage-area outfitting including lighting and other amenities, and requested a firm timeline for finishing remaining tasks.

The Fustat Hills Gardens scheme is being advanced as a flagship urban regeneration and public green-space initiative for Old Cairo, with officials continuing planting programs and making arrangements for a forthcoming inauguration event.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.