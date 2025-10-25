Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbini Inspects Fustat Hills Gardens Project

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbini inspected the Fustat Hills Gardens project in Old Cairo, convened a meeting with contractors alongside ministry and Central Agency for Reconstruction officials, and reviewed execution progress across the project's components on a 500-feddan site.

He assessed work in the investment, river, adventure and heritage zones, examined landscaping and installation progress, and directed teams to prioritise visitor signage and enhanced safety measures in preparation for the opening.

El-Sherbini ordered an acceleration of works and sustained on-site supervision, instructed completion of second-phase heritage-area outfitting including lighting and other amenities, and requested a firm timeline for finishing remaining tasks.

The Fustat Hills Gardens scheme is being advanced as a flagship urban regeneration and public green-space initiative for Old Cairo, with officials continuing planting programs and making arrangements for a forthcoming inauguration event.