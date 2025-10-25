Egypt’s Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk Announces Cooperative Law Reforms

Alaa Farouk, Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, met with a group of farmers and announced imminent amendments to the Agricultural Cooperatives Law to strengthen the role of agricultural associations as a support base for farmers and producers.

During the session, attendees detailed operational grievances including fertilizer distribution, access to production inputs, cleaning of irrigation channels, crop marketing, and gaps in agricultural extension services.

The minister stressed that farm support is a top ministry priority, affirmed an open-door policy for immediate handling of complaints, and committed to sustained direct communication with farmers, breeders and producers across governorates.

The ministry will organize comprehensive agricultural development convoys to all governorates offering advisory services across crop, livestock and poultry sectors, pest control, animal vaccination and treatment, and facilitation of livestock insurance procedures.

These convoys will bring together experts and researchers from research institutes and centers to transfer modern farming practices to fields, apply study results on site, and provide hands-on training for farmers.

Farouk ordered formation of an urgent committee to follow up on the proposals, start removing obstacles without delay, and farmers at the meeting expressed appreciation for the ministry’s prompt response and the minister’s personal engagement.