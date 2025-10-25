Grand Egyptian Museum Secures ISO Certifications and Guinness Record

The Grand Egyptian Museum has secured multiple international recognitions, including three ISO certifications and a Guinness World Record, ahead of its November 1 public opening.

Among the recognitions are ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and the earlier ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety, while the project also earned a Guinness record in December 2019 after a 60‑square‑metre mosaic of Tutankhamun’s mask was assembled from 7, 260 coffee cups as part of pre‑opening promotional activities.

To underpin sustainable operation the site has deployed smart energy‑management systems, rooftop solar arrays, low‑consumption LED lighting, precision glass façades to maximise natural light without endangering artifacts, natural ventilation and insulation strategies, and water measures including rainwater harvesting and on‑site recycling for landscape irrigation.

Authorities validated the museum’s carbon emissions report through the General Authority for Export and Import Control in coordination with the Egyptian National Accreditation Council, and the project received a Gold Egyptian Green Pyramid rating plus the international EDGE Advanced certification from the IFC as a green‑building milestone for the region.

Hailed as one of Egypt’s flagship national projects and described as the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilisation, the Grand Egyptian Museum will for the first time bring together more than 5, 000 objects from King Tutankhamun alongside artifacts spanning prehistory to the Greco‑Roman periods, and project teams have published a booklet titled "We Never Stopped Confronting Corona" to document pandemic‑era procedures.