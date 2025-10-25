Egypt Lowers Sugar Beet Procurement Price, Mustafa Abdelgawad Explains

The Egyptian government has reduced the procurement price paid to farmers for sugar beet this season, Mustafa Abdelgawad, head of the Ministry of Agriculture’s sugar crops board, said.

Abdelgawad attributed the move to a sharp decline in global sugar prices from about $600 per tonne to below $450, which made imported sugar cheaper than the domestic product and prompted private buyers to prefer foreign supplies, leaving local companies with unsold stock and forcing a cut in the farmgate rate.

He added that the decision has not yet affected the planted area, noting that approximately 600, 000 feddan had been sown so far in the current campaign compared with roughly 750, 000 feddan in the previous season as planting continues.

The crop board framed the adjustment as a market-driven response to global oversupply that depressed world quotations and shifted import-export dynamics, reducing the competitiveness of domestically produced sugar.

Officials said the price reduction was intended to help private purchasers manage inventories and sales of beet sugar while the ministry monitors planting progress and international market developments.