Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Fog and Low Clouds Across Northern Egypt

Egypt's Meteorological Authority has forecast dense morning fog and low clouds across northern governorates, Greater Cairo and Suez Canal cities today.

Roads leading from the northern Delta and coastal provinces toward the capital and central Sinai will experience reduced horizontal visibility at times, the authority warned.

Low-level cloud cover is expected to form over the same areas and could produce light, sporadic drizzle that authorities say will not be widely disruptive.

Fog typically forms during seasonal transitions when overnight cooling, calm winds and high surface humidity create shallow layers that limit visibility on low-lying routes.

Commuters and transport operators should prepare for brief visibility reductions during morning hours and follow standard safety measures on affected corridors.