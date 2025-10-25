Egypt News

National Front Appoints MP Jaber Al-Tuwaqi Acting Secretary in Sohag

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

National Front secretary-general Mohamed Al-Qaseer, after consulting party chairman Assem El-Gazzar, has named Member of Parliament Jaber Al-Tuwaqi as acting provincial secretary for Sohag province to oversee the party apparatus there.

The appointment empowers Al-Tuwaqi with full authority to operate the provincial secretariat, convene organizational meetings across different party formations, rely on loyal and effective cadres, and manage the electoral campaigns of the party’s candidates in the governorate.

Although the party had selected him for the Dar al-Salam constituency in the current elections, he declined to run and signaled his intention to focus exclusively on party and organizational duties rather than personal political advancement.

The party operates provincial structures across Egypt that mobilize local branches during election cycles, and Sohag, located in Upper Egypt, is a governorate where provincial leadership plays a central role in coordinating candidate efforts and voter outreach.

Provincial secretaries typically coordinate campaign logistics, maintain communication between the central leadership and grassroots units, and supervise candidate preparation and messaging to ensure cohesive local implementation of national strategies.


