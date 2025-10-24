Egypt News

Dr. Israa Samir: Egyptian Women Shoulder Vast Family Burdens

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Israa Samir said Egyptian women shoulder the overwhelming share of family responsibilities, frequently bearing the largest portion of household spending and domestic labor.

On the television program Khat Ahmar with host Mohamed Moussa, she said economic hardship forces many wives into the labor market and clarified that her call for social openness emphasizes responsible participation rather than abandoning ethical norms.

Samir described working women as essential partners in building family and society, arguing that the central issue is not female employment but the lack of organization, institutional support and workplace flexibility to help women reconcile professional duties with caregiving responsibilities.

Samir urged husbands, communities and policymakers to recognize and support the silent sacrifices many women make to sustain family stability amid ongoing economic and psychological pressures.


