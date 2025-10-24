Egypt News

Al-Azhar’s Yousri Jabr Urges Caution Accepting Gifts

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Al-Azhar scholar Dr, Yousri Jabr said Muslims must verify a gift's source before accepting it to ensure it is not tainted by illicit funds or misconduct.

Gifts originating from unlawful income or offered by individuals known for forbidden practices can legitimately be declined, particularly when the present appears intended to exert influence or create a sense of obligation.

Refusal, Jabr explained, should be conducted with wisdom and courtesy, accompanied by gentle advice to the giver modeled on the Prophet's compassionate methods of persuasion.

In practice he noted that a believer may accept an invitation yet decline the meal—for example by citing fasting—to preserve the host's feelings while avoiding complicity with suspect resources.

Maintaining these legal and moral precautions, the scholar argued, reinforces Islamic ethical standards and promotes reform through patient, merciful engagement rather than confrontation.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


