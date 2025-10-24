Minister Manal Awad Orders Fast-Track Handling of Qena Reconciliation Requests

Minister Manal Awad ordered urgent measures to accelerate processing of reconciliation requests for building violations after reviewing a field audit of technological service centers across Qena governorate.

The audit team, led by Dr, Mohamed Allam from the ministry's General Directorate for Internal Audit and Governance, visited fixed and mobile technological centers in towns including Dishna, Nagaa Hammadi, Al-Waqf, Farshut, Qus, Abu Tesht, Naqada, Qena and Qeft, meeting citizens, assessing service quality and reviewing files on reconciliation, spatial changes, engineering affairs, revenues, advertising, public shop licenses and other daily citizen services.

Inspectors documented seven unlicensed constructions on agricultural and state land in Abu Tesht, Farshut, Al-Waqf, Nagaa Hammadi, Qus, Nafada and Dishna and reported that demolitions and legal measures were taken immediately in coordination with local executive authorities and heads of centers.

Awad also directed the ministry to publish a routing schedule for the mobile technological center to expand outreach, to enforce electronic collection under Law No, 18 of 2019 on non‑cash payments, to increase the number of adjudication committees for reconciliation requests and to expedite examination of shop licensing applications submitted through the centers.

The delegation held meetings with mayors and center administrators to speed up citizen transactions, included a member of the supreme committee for public shop licenses in field follow‑ups to clear obstacles, and urged residents to regularize unlicensed premises by submitting formal reconciliation applications.