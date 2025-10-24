Friday Prayers to Be Broadcast Live from Al-Jalaa Mosque in Suez with Sheikh Ahmed Awad Abu Foyoud

Egyptian television and radio, along with select private channels, will broadcast Friday prayers live shortly from Al-Jalaa Mosque in the city of Badr in Suez governorate, with Sheikh Ahmed Awad Abu Foyoud reciting the Qur'an.

The Ministry of Awqaf set a unified sermon theme for its mosques titled “The environment is the second womb and the great mother” and instructed imams to follow the topic either verbatim or at least in substance.

Authority guidance requires that the two khutbahs together not exceed fifteen minutes, emphasizing rhetorical concision so preachers conclude while listeners remain engaged rather than fatigued.

Al-Azhar Mosque is exempt from the ministry’s unified text because it adheres to directives issued by the Al-Azhar office rather than the Ministry of Awqaf.

Sheikh Ahmed Awad Abu Foyoud will lead the Qur'anic recitation for the service, which state broadcasters and some private outlets will carry live to audiences across Egypt.

The ministry’s weekly coordination of sermon topics is a continuing practice aimed at addressing social and communal issues through a common religious frame while theological and institutional distinctions remain respected among major Islamic authorities.