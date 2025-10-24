Giza Closes 26 July Extension at Nile University for Monorail Works

A full closure of the 26 July Extension in front of Nile University will be enforced today from 3:00 a, m, to 9:00 a, m, to allow the lifting of the pedestrian bridge at the Nile University monorail station as part of the Wadi El Nile–6th October Line construction.

Traffic authorities have instructed vehicles coming along 26 July that intend to proceed toward Wahat Road to turn left into the opposing carriageway via the U‑turn located before the work zone, follow the temporary detour for approximately 300 meters and re-enter the 26 July Extension through a newly opened median turning after passing the construction site.

Giza Governorate and the General Directorate of Giza Traffic coordinated the closure with the executing company and installed directional and warning signage, light beacons and movable traffic signals while assigning traffic personnel to manage flow and protect road users.

The operation forms part of broader structural and access works on the monorail project linking Wadi El Nile with 6th of October City, with the pedestrian bridge lift intended to align station access with the new line’s platform and circulation layout.

Commuters are asked to obey posted detour signs and the directions of traffic officers during the short, single‑day closure to reduce disruption and maintain safety.