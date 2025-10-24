Egypt Ministry of Tourism Issues 2026 Individual Hajj Regulations

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced a regulatory framework for individual Hajj travel for the 2026–1447H season, requiring centralized processing through the Unified Egyptian Hajj Portal to manage all furadah visas and documentation.

Under the new rules, individual Hajj — defined as travel by an Egyptian resident who obtains a visa outside the state's official quota — must be conducted exclusively through licensed tour operators registered on the portal, with each visa entered and an identifying barcode issued for digital tracking.

Licensed tour operators will be obliged to follow the full set of procedural and safety standards approved by both Egyptian and Saudi authorities, ensuring pilgrims' documents and services meet bilateral requirements.

The measures form part of a broader government effort to organize Hajj operations, improve oversight of pilgrims traveling outside state allocations and reduce administrative fragmentation across providers.

Implementation will depend on accurate portal registration, barcode integration and synchronization with the Saudi electronic pathway and the Central Administration for Tourist Companies to secure end-to-end traceability and accountability.