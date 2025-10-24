Egypt Meteorological Authority Issues Seven Fog Safety Tips for Drivers

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a morning advisory outlining seven safety measures for motorists facing dense water fog across multiple regions today.

The warning covers northern Upper Egypt, Greater Cairo, cities along the Suez Canal, central Sinai, the northern Mediterranean coast and the Nile Delta, and states that visibility may fall during the early-morning window from 4:00 a, m, to 9:00 a, m, , prompting heightened caution for commuters and freight traffic alike.

Motorists were instructed to avoid driving when visibility is zero; to drive at minimal speeds; to use fog lamps rather than high beams; to increase safe following distances; to operate windshield wipers continuously; to crack a window slightly to prevent interior condensation; and to sound the horn intermittently to alert other road users.

Fog most often develops overnight when humid air cools to saturation and produces low-level water droplets, a phenomenon that commonly affects coastal, canal and delta zones where temperature differences and irrigation moisture are present.

Officials stressed that reduced horizontal visibility markedly raises collision risk and recommended relying on fog lighting, steady low speeds and larger stopping margins instead of abrupt maneuvers during affected hours.