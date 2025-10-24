Nader Al-Daggen: Voter Trust and Fieldwork Focus in Damietta

Nader Al-Daggen, Mostaqbal Watan candidate on the National List for Damietta, said that earning the trust of citizens is the campaign’s foremost objective.

The party’s recent large organizational meeting drew a selective, high-caliber turnout and served as a platform to exchange views and strengthen coordination among cadres and leaders nationwide.

He praised the central secretariat and the party’s organizational office, led by MP Ahmed Abdel Gawad, for reinforcing organizational discipline and ensuring adherence to the legal rules that govern the electoral process.

Al-Daggen, who serves as Secretary for Central Entrepreneurship within the party, emphasized that rigorous fieldwork, credibility with voters and active engagement on street issues are prioritized to build confidence and encourage broad, informed participation in the 2025 parliamentary elections.

Mostaqbal Watan’s Damietta campaign is presented as part of a broader effort to unify efforts behind national objectives and to support Egyptian state institutions under stable political leadership.