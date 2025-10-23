Hassan Rashad Meets Fahd Suleiman in Cairo on Gaza Truce

Egyptian General Intelligence chief Hassan Rashad received Fahd Suleiman, secretary-general of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, in Cairo as part of Egyptian efforts to secure Palestinian consensus on implementing the U, S, ceasefire plan associated with President Donald Trump.

The reception, reported by Al-Qahira News, came after the arrival in Cairo of Palestinian official Hussein Sheikh and General Intelligence Director Majid Faraj for high-level consultations with Egyptian authorities on post-conflict developments in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt has been leading shuttle diplomacy to translate the ceasefire framework into practical arrangements for humanitarian access, prisoner exchanges and local security arrangements following the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Fahd Suleiman attended as a representative of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, one of several Palestinian factions Egyptian mediators are engaging to build a unified national position on implementation steps.

No detailed joint statements were issued after the meetings, and Egyptian diplomatic channels indicated that further consultations will continue as officials seek coordination among Palestinian leaders and regional partners to stabilize the situation in Gaza.