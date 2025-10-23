Egypt News

Psusennes I Mask Draws Crowds at Egyptian Museum in Tahrir

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The funerary mask of King Psusennes I has become a major draw at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir after the golden mask of Tutankhamun was transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Video published by the museum shows dozens of visitors queuing to view the 21st Dynasty masterpiece, which now occupies the display space vacated by Tutankhamun's relics.

Crafted from solid gold and richly inlaid with lapis lazuli and colored glass paste, the mask measures 48 by 38 centimetres and portrays the king wearing the nemes headcloth, a braided false beard and a protective uraeus cobra, with eyes and brows set in black and white stone and blue-and-white glass paste.

Archaeologist Pierre Montet discovered the mask in 1940 within Psusennes I's relatively intact tomb at Tanis in the eastern Nile Delta, a find of exceptional archaeological importance that received limited international attention at the time due to the outbreak of World War II.

Now displayed in the Tanis treasures galleries of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the mask has assumed heightened prominence following the closure of the Tutankhamun hall and the relocation of that pharaoh's collection to the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open on November 1.

