Sergio Mattarella Opens ‘Treasures of the Pharaohs’ Exhibition in Rome

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Sergio Mattarella will officially open the "Treasures of the Pharaohs" exhibition in Rome today at the Scuderie del Quirinale, with Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy and Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Guli in attendance.

Organizers reported that 40, 000 tickets were sold before the official opening and expect between 5, 000 and 6, 000 visitors per day during the exhibition's run, reflecting significant Italian public interest.

Dr, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, conducted a final inspection of gallery layouts, artifact placement, informational panels, interior design and security arrangements and met with event planners to finalize the opening ceremony and a scheduled press conference.

The exhibition presents 130 selected objects from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir and the Luxor Museum of Art, telling the story of ancient Egypt through themes of kingship, the royal court, religious beliefs, everyday life, funerary rites and the afterlife.

Open to the public from October 24 until May 2026, the show includes an Egyptian tourism pavilion offering promotional films, Italian-language maps and a QR code linking to the Experience Egypt platform to introduce visitors to Egypt's wider tourist destinations and services.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


