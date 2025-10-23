Egypt News

Hassan Rashad Meets Palestinian Deputy President Hussein al-Sheikh

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad met with Palestinian Deputy President Hussein al-Sheikh in an official session attended by the head of Palestinian intelligence.

The encounter was announced by broadcaster Extra News and the report did not disclose further public details about the agenda or venue.

Hussein al-Sheikh, who serves as deputy to the Palestinian presidency, regularly engages with regional partners on political and security matters.

Hassan Rashad leads Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate, an institution that maintains high-level contacts with Palestinian counterparts as part of broader bilateral cooperation.

Egypt has historically played a central role in facilitating communication and coordination between Palestinian leaders and regional actors, with intelligence channels frequently used to manage mediation and security issues.


