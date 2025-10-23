Egypt News

Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Farid Zahran, head of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, announced that the party will contest the 2025 parliamentary elections with 30 candidates and emphasized the necessity of a continuous political presence in public life.

Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence

Selection followed what Zahran described as clear democratic criteria despite internal disagreements, and he pointed to the party’s pragmatic flexibility — including joining the 2020 national list despite objections to that year’s election law and taking part in national dialogue and presidential contests — as proof of sustained engagement.

Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence

On participation, Zahran argued the primary challenge is not voter abstention but rather the reluctance of some potential candidates who lack confidence that the ballot will reflect the electorate’s will.

Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence

Stressing that electoral integrity will be decisive, he expressed confidence that a credible process would allow many of his party’s individual-seat contenders to prevail and framed internal debate as a sign of organizational vitality rather than weakness.

Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence
Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence
Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence
Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence
Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence
Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence

Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.