Farid Zahran Says Party Will Field 30 Candidates, Uphold Political Presence

Farid Zahran, head of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, announced that the party will contest the 2025 parliamentary elections with 30 candidates and emphasized the necessity of a continuous political presence in public life.





Selection followed what Zahran described as clear democratic criteria despite internal disagreements, and he pointed to the party’s pragmatic flexibility — including joining the 2020 national list despite objections to that year’s election law and taking part in national dialogue and presidential contests — as proof of sustained engagement.





On participation, Zahran argued the primary challenge is not voter abstention but rather the reluctance of some potential candidates who lack confidence that the ballot will reflect the electorate’s will.





Stressing that electoral integrity will be decisive, he expressed confidence that a credible process would allow many of his party’s individual-seat contenders to prevail and framed internal debate as a sign of organizational vitality rather than weakness.























