Egypt Sets October 30 Deadline for Hajj 2026 Applications

Deadline to submit applications for tourist Hajj for season 1447 H / 2026 is October 30, the Egyptian Chamber of Travel and Tourism announced, urging prompt action from prospective pilgrims.

Accredited travel firms continue to receive requests under the rules recently approved by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, and citizens are being asked to apply only through licensed companies to ensure all procedures are completed on time while benefiting from organized schedules, varied accommodation levels and transparent pricing that have increased demand for packaged Hajj services.

Selection of applicants will be carried out electronically to preserve equal opportunity and full transparency among all entrants, and authorised organisers are bound to the approved regulations to guarantee pilgrims’ safety and service standards from departure through return.

Applicants are advised to submit documentation and payments before the October 30 cutoff to avoid disqualification or delays in completing logistical formalities.

Regulations governing tourist Hajj were ratified to standardize service levels and formal coordination with Saudi authorities for season 1447 H / 2026, and the Chamber reiterated that only companies licensed to operate Hajj tours will be permitted to manage pilgrimage groups under the new framework.