El-Sisi Challenges Article 48 of Criminal Procedure Law

Parliament amended Article 48 of the Criminal Procedure Law to specify when public authorities may enter residential premises after a presidential objection.





The revision creates a narrow exception to Article 47, permitting entry in clear emergencies such as distress calls, fires, drowning or comparable imminent hazards while leaving ordinary protections intact.





President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi returned the article to lawmakers on the grounds that its original language failed to define the scope of danger that would justify breaching the constitutional sanctity of the home.





Constitutional provisions guarantee the inviolability of homes, and the president warned that undefined exceptions could invite expansive judicial or administrative interpretation.

Lawmakers revised the clause to set clearer criteria for emergency access with the stated aim of balancing urgent public safety interventions and the protection of personal liberty and privacy.