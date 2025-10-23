Egypt News

El-Sisi Challenges Article 48 of Criminal Procedure Law

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Parliament amended Article 48 of the Criminal Procedure Law to specify when public authorities may enter residential premises after a presidential objection.

El-Sisi Challenges Article 48 of Criminal Procedure Law

The revision creates a narrow exception to Article 47, permitting entry in clear emergencies such as distress calls, fires, drowning or comparable imminent hazards while leaving ordinary protections intact.

El-Sisi Challenges Article 48 of Criminal Procedure Law

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi returned the article to lawmakers on the grounds that its original language failed to define the scope of danger that would justify breaching the constitutional sanctity of the home.

El-Sisi Challenges Article 48 of Criminal Procedure Law

Constitutional provisions guarantee the inviolability of homes, and the president warned that undefined exceptions could invite expansive judicial or administrative interpretation.

Lawmakers revised the clause to set clearer criteria for emergency access with the stated aim of balancing urgent public safety interventions and the protection of personal liberty and privacy.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.