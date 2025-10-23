Egypt Details 2026 Economic Hajj Air Package Prices

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has released the official 2026 economic Hajj air-package prices and regulations.

Category A economic air packages, covering hotel accommodation in Mecca no more than 1, 250 metres from the Grand Haram, are set at 285, 000 Egyptian pounds per pilgrim, while Category B packages for hotels located between 1, 250 and 2, 000 metres are priced at 265, 000 Egyptian pounds with basic services included to support pilgrims during their stay, and Category C packages, which assign pilgrims to customary residential areas such as Aziziyah, Nozha and Zahir, are priced at 245, 000 Egyptian pounds.

The published regulations for 1447 AH (2026) define the three economic tiers primarily by level of accommodation and proximity to the Haram and require that agencies provide core services to ensure pilgrims' comfort throughout the program.

These figures apply to air-inclusive tourist Hajj programs and are stated per pilgrim in the ministry's regulatory document.

By clarifying price bands, accommodation zones and service expectations, the ministry aims to standardize tourist Hajj offerings for travel agencies and prospective pilgrims ahead of the 2026 season.