Egypt News

President Sisi Says Egypt Blocked All Irregular Migrant Boats Since 2016

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told European leaders in Brussels that Egypt has prevented any boats carrying irregular migrants from departing its shores for Europe since September 2016.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, he described irregular migration as a shared Mediterranean challenge that requires a comprehensive approach addressing its root causes.

He also said Egypt hosts more than 9, 5 million foreign nationals who arrived amid regional crises and stressed that they receive the same treatment and access to public services as Egyptian citizens.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo's determination to press for a ceasefire in Sudan and said historical ties and a shared fate oblige Egypt to continue intensive mediation efforts.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.