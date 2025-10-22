President Sisi Says Egypt Blocked All Irregular Migrant Boats Since 2016

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told European leaders in Brussels that Egypt has prevented any boats carrying irregular migrants from departing its shores for Europe since September 2016.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, he described irregular migration as a shared Mediterranean challenge that requires a comprehensive approach addressing its root causes.

He also said Egypt hosts more than 9, 5 million foreign nationals who arrived amid regional crises and stressed that they receive the same treatment and access to public services as Egyptian citizens.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo's determination to press for a ceasefire in Sudan and said historical ties and a shared fate oblige Egypt to continue intensive mediation efforts.