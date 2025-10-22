Dr. Abbas Sharaqi Explains Ethiopia’s Opening of GERD Upper Spillway

Cairo University geologist Dr, Abbas Sharaqi attributed Ethiopia's recent opening of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam upper spillway to continued heavy rains over the Ethiopian plateau that raised inflows to the reservoir.

According to his assessment, rainfall has been delivering roughly 200 million cubic meters per day into the dam's catchment and is expected to decline to about 150 million and then 50 million cubic meters per day in the coming period.

Sharaqi reported that approximately 64 billion cubic meters are currently stored behind the GERD, leaving the lake at a level he described as effectively full and unable to accommodate significant additional volumes.

The expert noted that water released through the upper spillway will travel downstream toward Sudan and Egypt, and he affirmed that Lake Nasser behind the High Aswan Dam is ready to receive the incoming flows.

Releasing excess inflows via spillways during seasonal runoff is a standard dam-safety operation aimed at protecting reservoir infrastructure and managing downstream passage of floodwaters.