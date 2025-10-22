Egypt Sets Deadlines for 2025–26 Tourist Hajj, Minister Sherif Fathy

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced October 30, 2025 as the application deadline for tourist Hajj packages for the 1447 AH (2026) season.

Applications will be followed by a public electronic draw on 4 November 2025, company solidarity registrations from 5 to 10 November 2025, and completion of accommodation inspections and contract documentation by 15 January 2026.

Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy approved the regulatory framework for the tourist Hajj season under Law No, 84 of 2022 governing Hajj and the Tourism Companies Law No, 38 of 1977 to ensure orderly management and legal compliance.

Officials said the scheduled electronic lottery and the published timeline aim to uphold transparency and fairness in pilgrim selection while enforcing service and safety standards for tour operators.

Companies participating in tourist Hajj must finalize housing verifications and contracts within the prescribed deadlines as the ministry monitors adherence to quality benchmarks to improve the pilgrimage experience.