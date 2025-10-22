Madbouly and CITIC Discuss Factory to Localize Desalination Components in Egypt

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomed CITIC vice president Liu Chengjun to the New Administrative Capital and endorsed a proposal to establish a factory in Egypt to localize components for reverse‑osmosis desalination plants.

During a meeting attended by Housing Minister Sherif Sherbini, Encom chairman Hisham Shta and senior CITIC and Egyptian officials, Liu outlined the group's willingness to finance the project, work with Egyptian partners and supply membrane components locally to support national desalination ambitions.

Madbouly linked the initiative to Egypt's plan to expand seawater desalination capacity to five million cubic metres per day within five years and an eventual objective of ten million cubic metres per day, arguing that such scale requires local manufacturing rather than continued imports.

Founded forty years ago, the CITIC group reported an investment portfolio around $1, 7 trillion with roughly 234, 000 employees across operations in 250 countries and a diversified presence in finance, mining, construction, transport, agriculture, publishing and manufacturing of desalination‑plant elements.

The prime minister instructed Minister Sherif Sherbini to convene a follow‑up meeting with CITIC to finalize the project framework, and discussions also covered potential cooperation on the New Administrative Capital business district, airport operations and seed production where the group has experience.