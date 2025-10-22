Egypt News

Dar al-Kutub Hosts ‘Headlines of Victory’ Seminar Featuring Osama El-Saeed

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The General Authority for Dar al-Kutub and National Archives is holding a seminar titled "Headlines of Victory: National Press at the Heart of the October Battle" at the Dar al-Watha'iq hall at 12:00 p, m, on Wednesday, October 22, accompanied by an exhibition of original newspaper headlines that documented the victory.

A panel of veteran national journalists — Osama El-Saeed, editor-in-chief of Al-Akhbar; Ahmed Ayoub, editor-in-chief of Al-Gomhuria; and Jamil Afifi, managing editor of Al-Ahram and director of the Al-Ahram Translation and Publishing Center — will participate, and the session will be opened by Osama Talaat, head of the authority, who will highlight the media’s role in preserving collective memory.

Organizers intend to examine how wartime front-page headlines served both as documentary records and as morale-boosting messages that reflected the army’s feats and the public’s determination, turning press coverage into an active element in shaping national awareness during the October conflict.

Presented within Dar al-Kutub’s ongoing program of national cultural events, the seminar underlines the institution’s mandate to safeguard Egypt’s modern historical record, encourage archival research, and broaden public access to primary sources and newspaper archives.


