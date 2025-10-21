Aswan Festival Folk Gala at Abu Simbel Celebrates Ramses II Alignment

Under the patronage of Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Henu and Aswan Governor Ismail Kamal, the Abu Simbel temple hosted a widely attended folkloric concert Tuesday as part of the Aswan Festival timed to celebrate the solar alignment on the face of Ramses II.





A program titled "Zee al-Shams" brought together eight regional troupes—Aswan, Luxor, Sohag, Mallawi, Kafr El-Sheikh, Port Said, Anfoushi and Al-Arish—to present dances and scenes that fused Delta hues with Saidi rhythms, Nubian songs and Canal and Sinai traditions, and the show was watched by Deputy Governor Amr Lashin, Ahmed Al-Shafai and a host of cultural officials alongside locals and tourists.





Organizers said the festival continues with an evening concert at Abu Simbel’s town market and will culminate with a dawn performance inside the temple timed to the precise moment of solar incidence on Wednesday morning.





Launched on October 17 under the supervision of the Central Administration of Artistic Affairs and implemented by the General Directorate of Festivals and the Popular Arts Directorate, the program has staged events at fourteen sites across Aswan in cooperation with the South Upper Egypt cultural region and the Aswan culture branch, with the General Authority of Palaces of Culture chaired by Khaled El-Laban overseeing the initiative.





The occasion highlighted the magnetic appeal of the Ramses II sun alignment for domestic and international visitors and served as a platform to promote Egypt’s diverse regional intangible heritage through live folk performance.











