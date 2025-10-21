Egyptian Medical Syndicate Warns Public to Verify Doctor Licensing

The Egyptian Medical Syndicate has urged citizens to verify a physician's license before undergoing any medical procedure after a physiotherapy association suspended a practitioner for performing cosmetic and surgical treatments outside her specialty.

According to the Syndicate's review of the case, the General Syndicate of Physiotherapy referred a physiotherapist to investigation and suspended her membership after evidence showed she administered filler, Botox and mesotherapy and performed bariatric sleeve procedures, which fall beyond the remit of physiotherapy practice.

Law 415 of 1954 and its executive regulations classify aesthetic injections and bariatric surgery as core medical specializations of human medicine, and the medical body emphasized that diagnosis and prescribing treatment remain exclusive responsibilities of qualified physicians.

Upholding clear legal and technical boundaries, the Syndicate said, is a national and ethical duty to shield Egyptian patients from unlicensed and scientifically unsupported practices and to ensure healthcare is delivered according to established clinical standards.

The Syndicate urged all health professional associations to coordinate enforcement of practice regulations and explicitly called on citizens to confirm that anyone performing medical procedures is a licensed doctor to protect their safety.