Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Henu Meets Suez Governor Tarek Hamed El-Shazly

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Ahmed Fouad Henu, Egypt’s culture minister, met with Major General Dr, Tarek Hamed El-Shazly, governor of Suez, to discuss accelerating support for creative and cultural activities across the governorate.

Accompanied by senior ministry officials and provincial deputies, the delegation reviewed the status of several cultural sites undergoing rehabilitation, set firm timelines for completing upgrades and explored establishing a local branch of the “Cultural Café” initiative to serve as a platform for dialogue between artists and the public.

Henu reiterated the ministry’s commitment to delivering diverse cultural and intellectual programs within the state’s human development strategy and praised Suez as a city with a resilient cultural and historical identity, while El-Shazly noted plans for a series of forthcoming artistic events and highlighted the role of local art schools in producing public murals and site-specific works.

The parties agreed on the necessity of completing renovation work promptly so upgraded venues can be integrated into Suez’s cultural network and begin hosting events that expand access to creative programming for residents.

Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


