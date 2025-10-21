Egypt News

Ahmed Ibrahim: Viral Giraffe-Drowning Video at Giza Zoo Is AI Fabrication

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Ahmed Ibrahim, a member of the National Alliance's media committee for developing the Giza and Orman zoos, said the circulating clip that appears to show a giraffe fleeing the zoo and drowning in the Nile is a fabricated video generated by artificial intelligence.

He told Masrawy that none of the giraffes at Giza Zoo face any current threat, that the small number of animals are familiar to staff and in good health, and that there is no indication of an escape or fatality.

Ibrahim also said the alliance has signed an agreement with an African country to import additional giraffes as part of an ongoing redevelopment plan for the facility.

Earlier in the morning users on social platforms shared the AI-manufactured clip alleging an incident near Kasr El Nil Bridge by Tahrir Square, a claim the official categorically rejected.

Officials described the statement as an effort to combat misinformation amid the zoo's modernization project and to highlight the increasing use of synthetic media in creating false wildlife incidents.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


