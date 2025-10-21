Egypt Prepares Swiss-Egyptian Economic Forum 2025 with Food Safety Involvement

Preparations have begun in Cairo for the Swiss-Egyptian Economic Forum 2025 with Egypt's National Food Safety Authority participating.

Dr, Tarek El-Houbi, head of the National Food Safety Authority, joined a preparatory meeting attended by Elizabeth Gilgen, deputy head of mission at the Swiss Embassy in Cairo, a representative of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and delegates from Swiss companies operating in Egypt.

The meeting focused on localizing food production, leveraging Swiss experience in innovation and technology to align with Egyptian localization priorities, and expanding Egyptian food exports and access to international markets.

Scheduled for 8 December 2025, the forum is presented as an extension of the first Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Switzerland on 9 May 2025 and is intended to deepen bilateral economic ties.

As a strategic platform, the forum and its preparatory sessions aim to stimulate public-private dialogue, catalyze partnerships across industry, agriculture, technology and food safety, and support reforms designed to improve Egypt's investment climate.