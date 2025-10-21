Egypt News

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Reports Low Clouds, Fog and Wind

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said three weather phenomena — morning fog, low cloud cover and breezy conditions — will dominate across the country on Tuesday.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Reports Low Clouds, Fog and Wind

Dense morning fog is expected to reduce visibility on roads leading to and from parts of northern Upper Egypt and may be thick across Greater Cairo, the northern coasts, the Nile Delta, Suez Canal cities and central Sinai.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Reports Low Clouds, Fog and Wind

Winds will pick up over Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt and South Sinai, moderating daytime temperatures in shaded areas and further cooling conditions at night.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Reports Low Clouds, Fog and Wind

Low clouds extending from northern governorates to Greater Cairo and the Canal cities could produce light drizzle and intermittent light rain along sections of the northwest coast, with limited impacts on some localities.

Residents and drivers are advised to monitor official updates from the national weather service and to use caution on fog-affected routes until conditions improve.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.