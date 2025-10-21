Egyptian Meteorological Authority Reports Low Clouds, Fog and Wind

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said three weather phenomena — morning fog, low cloud cover and breezy conditions — will dominate across the country on Tuesday.





Dense morning fog is expected to reduce visibility on roads leading to and from parts of northern Upper Egypt and may be thick across Greater Cairo, the northern coasts, the Nile Delta, Suez Canal cities and central Sinai.





Winds will pick up over Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt and South Sinai, moderating daytime temperatures in shaded areas and further cooling conditions at night.





Low clouds extending from northern governorates to Greater Cairo and the Canal cities could produce light drizzle and intermittent light rain along sections of the northwest coast, with limited impacts on some localities.

Residents and drivers are advised to monitor official updates from the national weather service and to use caution on fog-affected routes until conditions improve.