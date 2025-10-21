Egypt News

Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025, Cabinet Confirms

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Cabinet has announced that winter time will take effect on Friday, October 31, 2025, marking the official start of the country's seasonal clock change.

Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025, Cabinet Confirms

Clock hands will be set back by one full hour at midnight between Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31, with the new standard time taking effect in the early hours of October 31.

Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025, Cabinet Confirms

The Cabinet indicated that the winter schedule will remain in force until the end of April 2026, at which point clocks will be advanced again for the next summer time period.

Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025, Cabinet Confirms

Egypt has in recent years applied seasonal clock shifts on the last Friday of October under cabinet directives, a practice intended to better align daylight hours with work and social activity.

Households, businesses and public services are advised to update electronic devices and timetables accordingly to prevent disruptions to transport schedules, broadcasting and appointment times.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.