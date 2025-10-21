Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025, Cabinet Confirms

The Egyptian Cabinet has announced that winter time will take effect on Friday, October 31, 2025, marking the official start of the country's seasonal clock change.





Clock hands will be set back by one full hour at midnight between Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31, with the new standard time taking effect in the early hours of October 31.





The Cabinet indicated that the winter schedule will remain in force until the end of April 2026, at which point clocks will be advanced again for the next summer time period.





Egypt has in recent years applied seasonal clock shifts on the last Friday of October under cabinet directives, a practice intended to better align daylight hours with work and social activity.

Households, businesses and public services are advised to update electronic devices and timetables accordingly to prevent disruptions to transport schedules, broadcasting and appointment times.