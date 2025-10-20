Amr Adib Hails Morocco U‑20 World Cup Victory as Historic for Arabs and Africa

Television host Amr Adib hailed Morocco's 2025 U‑20 World Cup triumph as a historic achievement for Arab and African football.

Speaking on MBC Masr's Al‑Hekaya, he lampooned circulating rumours that Egypt's youth team had grown complacent after qualification by recounting a light‑hearted anecdote and stressing that the squad is still preparing seriously while aiming to produce consistently respectable performances.

The Moroccan victory is being framed regionally as a milestone that highlights North African youth development structures and raises the international profile of Arab and African football at youth level.

Turning to Egypt, Adib urged patience and systematic investment in coaching, scouting and infrastructure, emphasising that translating youth promise into senior success requires long‑term building rather than short‑term celebration.