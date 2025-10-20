Egypt News

Phase Three of ‘My Family My Strength’ Launches in Giza Under Entissar El-Sisi

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Phase Three of the "My Family My Strength" national initiative opened in Giza under the patronage of Entissar El-Sisi, First Lady of Egypt, marking a government-backed push to support families of persons with disabilities.

Hosted at the Giza governorate headquarters theatre, the event brought together Governor Adel Al-Naggar, Deputy Governor Hind Abdelhalim, National Council for Persons with Disabilities representatives Dalia Atef and Dr, Noha Suleiman, 300 participating families, and the YLY team from the governorate's Youth and Sports Directorate, and included the opening of an exhibition of 16 handcrafted products by persons with disabilities, the national anthem and a Quran recitation by student Saif Nassar.

Al-Naggar toured the handicraft stands, commended participants for their skills and societal contributions, pledged municipal support for small and micro projects with marketing opportunities through community fairs, and directed service departments to expedite access to services and respond to complaints and proposals efficiently.

The campaign, organized by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities in coordination with the Giza governorate, forms part of broader presidential social and development programs aimed at improving quality of life, training and employment prospects and promoting integration of persons with disabilities across public and private sectors.

