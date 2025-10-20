Abbas Sharaqi: Upper Spillway Opened and Turbines Stopped at GERD

Dr, Abbas Sharaqi of Cairo University reported that one upper spillway gate of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was opened on October 20, 2025, releasing nearly 200 million cubic meters per day and indicating that all turbines are currently stopped, a conclusion he said is corroborated by satellite imagery.





He added that inflow from seasonal rains is projected to decline to about 150 million cubic meters per day by the end of October and to around 50 million cubic meters by the end of November, and that maintaining a single open upper spillway gate out of six would suffice to pass the current inflow while preserving lake storage if turbines remain idle, whereas operation of about four turbines would allow that spillway gate to be closed.

Egypt’s High Aswan Dam was described as receiving water efficiently with normal storage levels, and the Toshka spillway remained closed as of October 19.

The Ethiopian government inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in recent weeks, and the balance between turbine generation and spillway discharge continues to be the operational mechanism that governs reservoir management and downstream flows in the Nile basin.

Sharaqi, a professor of geology at Cairo University, published these observations on his Facebook page and referenced satellite photos to support his assessment.