Emad Eddin Hussein Says Trump Seeks Spotlight on Sudan Crisis

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Emad Eddin Hussein, editor-in-chief of Al-Shorouk, said President Donald Trump's engagement with the Sudan crisis is driven by personal and promotional calculations rather than a solely humanitarian or diplomatic imperative.

Speaking on Cairo News' Midday program, Hussein argued that Trump aims to use any tangible outcome — including even a one-day ceasefire — as campaign material to bolster his image as a peacemaker.

Hussein pointed to a pattern in which the president has framed interventions in Gaza and earlier tensions between India and Pakistan as evidence of conflict-mitigating achievements, which he said could be replicated in Sudan.

The editor warned that at minimum the administration seeks a media photo opportunity and that Trump will likely claim credit for pauses in fighting even where agreements have been brokered between the parties themselves.


