An inspection mission from the European Commission has commended the Egyptian National Food Safety Authority after a technical review of pesticide residue controls on agricultural exports.

During the October 5–16, 2025 visit the delegation inspected oranges, soursop, peppers, grape leaves and fresh and frozen strawberries and held technical meetings and field visits to farms, packing stations, processing plants, pesticide companies and testing laboratories coordinated by the authority together with the Pesticides Committee, the Central Administration for Plant Quarantine (CAPQ), the central pesticide laboratory (CAPL), the central residues laboratory (QCAP) and exporter councils.

Delegates highlighted a sharp decline in EU rejections of Egyptian citrus shipments from 15% to 2, 1% in the most recent export season and cited the drop as evidence of effective risk-based sampling, laboratory capacity and exporter oversight.

At the visit’s conclusion the head of the EU delegation met with Dr, Tarek Al-Houbi to express appreciation for rigorous organization and interagency coordination and to describe the Egyptian regulatory framework as efficient and institutionally integrated.

The authority, acting as the official EU contact point, organized the review to reinforce earlier European assessments, demonstrate sustained compliance with EU standards and help bolster the competitiveness and market access of Egypt’s agricultural exports.