Minister to Join Mid-November Egypt Electricity Holding Budget Meetings

General assemblies of companies affiliated with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company will begin in mid-November to discuss the 2025/2026 budgets.

Company schedules are being prepared for approval by the holding company, and each meeting is planned to run from 10:00 a, m, until 2:00 p, m.

A ministry source said the sessions will examine draft budgets for the coming fiscal year and review execution of previously approved plans and projects.

Specific dates have not yet been set for the assemblies of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and for the holding company itself, and several meetings typically include attendance by the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy alongside representatives from other ministries.

These ordinary general assemblies form part of the statutory fiscal review cycle used to approve company budgets, monitor project delivery and ensure alignment with national energy planning ahead of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.