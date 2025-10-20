Sisi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung Discuss Industry Localization in Egypt

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held a telephone conversation focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and on plans to localize Korean industries in Egypt.

During the call the two leaders exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and on Lee's recent election, and they agreed on intensifying efforts to attract Korean investment into artificial intelligence, information and communications technology, shipbuilding and automotive manufacturing with an emphasis on assembling and producing these sectors inside Egypt.

The talks also underscored a shared commitment to promoting peace, with attention to recent diplomatic moves in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula while Sisi reviewed Egypt's mediation role that contributed to achieving the Gaza ceasefire and stressed the importance of full implementation of its provisions.

They further discussed educational and cultural cooperation, including a feasibility review for establishing a Korean university in Egypt, Lee's announcement of two new Korean cultural centres to open in Cairo, and mutual congratulations on the imminent opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and on both countries' national teams qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.