Shaban Khalifa Urges Six‑Monthly Review of Egypt Minimum Wage

Shaban Khalifa, head of the private sector workers' union, has called for the minimum wage to be reviewed every six months to protect workers from accelerating living costs following recent policy shifts.

In a televised appearance on Sada El Balad's Sabaah El Balad program, Khalifa said the government's October 17 fuel price decision has prompted expectations of a 20–35 percent rise in prices for goods, services and transport, and he argued that prompt wage adjustments and activation of provisions in Labor Law No, 14 of 2025 are necessary to safeguard purchasing power.

Articles 101, 102 and 103 of the labour law, the union stressed, designate the National Wages Council as the competent body to set a nationwide minimum wage while taking into account the needs of workers and their families.

Representing roughly 21, 000 members, the union described itself as the first line of defence for private‑sector workers and reiterated its demand that the National Wages Council convene regularly, ideally every six months, to align wages with economic changes.

Regular biannual reviews, Khalifa said the union believes, would institutionalize a mechanism to prevent real wages from being eroded by successive price shocks and to ensure swift responses to sudden cost‑of‑living increases affecting private‑sector households.